40 Years of College to hold fundraising concert Saturday at The Crump

The Crump Theatre will be hosting a fundraising show this weekend featuring hometown band 40 Years of College.

According to the band, despite the large local following, 40 Years of College has not performed in Columbus since before the pandemic. Organizers at the Crump hope to raise enough funds from this and other upcoming events to help refurbish a men’s lounge area on the second floor of the 134-year-old theater.

Jess Schnepp, head of the project to rehabilitate the Crump Theater, explains:

Kevin Welsh the drummer for with 40 year of College explains:

Becky Burbrink, lead singer for the band, is also its newest member. She is a teacher at Columbus North, but said she has yet to perform with the band in Columbus.

The show will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets are $15 in advance or $25 for a VIP experience. You can get tickets here: