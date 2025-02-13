27th Annual Our Hospice Jennings Gala Raises Over $65,000

The 27th Annual Our Hospice Jennings Gala that was held on February 8th in the Barn at Willow Crossing, raised over $65,000 to

support compassionate hospice care services for Jennings County residents. The evening’s success marks a significant milestone for Our Hospice, Making Every Moment

Count to provide the highest quality compassionate, end-of-life care to community members regardless of their ability to pay.

The elegant evening featured seven Jennings County High School Gala Queen students Gabriella Alvarado, Emma Benson, Macy Bullard, Marlee Elston, Graci Ross, Kate Treadway, and Addyson Wisner raised $31,463 collectively. This year’s theme, “Rodeo and Rhinestones,” was attended by more than 200 community members, healthcare professionals, and business leaders. Addyson Wisner was crowned Gala Queen, raising $18,363. She accepted her crown from the 2024 Gala Queen, Addilyn

Burton. Macy Bullard was named first runner-up. The funds raised will support,Enhanced patient care services, Additional training for hospice care professionals, Expansion of grief support programs, Medical equipment and supplies and Financial assistance for families in need.

For more information you can visit ourhospice.org.