21st Annual Granville Johnson- Mike Whitehead Music Festival to be Held March 11th

The 21st annual Granville Johnson-Mike Whitehead Music Festival will be held Saturday, March 11th, at 7 p.m. at the historic Park Theatre Civic Centre in North Vernon.

Artists performing will include Tracy Thompson, Shirley Bryant, Chris Webster, Jim Bryant, Eric Jarboe, Joe Spicer, Caleb Smith, James White, Tony Bryant, Shari Leake and Jerry Caudill, all Jennings County area musicians.

The Park Theatre Bluegrass Hall of Fame inductees this year are Ron Johnson and Mike Mayer, who will be recognized during the show. Caleb Smith will be honored as the 2023 Granville Johnson Memorial Scholarship recipient.

The festival honors the memories of Granville Johnson and Mike Whitehead, two legendary Jennings County bluegrass musicians. Johnson, who died in 2004, was a renowned mandolin player. Whitehead, who died in 2022, was a dazzling banjo player and one of the founding members of the popular Dusty Miller band.

Tickets are $10 apiece, cash or check only. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Park Theatre box office, located on 25 N. Madison Ave., and will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert. The box office is open 2 to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.

For more information, call 812-346-0330.