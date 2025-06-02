2025 Moonlight Loop Bike Ride to Take place Saturday

The 2025 Moonlight Loop bike ride will be held this Saturday kicking off at 9pm.The Moonlight Loop is a leisurely 19 mile evening bike ride around scenic Columbus passing several architectural gems along the way. The ride begins and ends in front of the Bartholomew County Public Library/ Columbus Area Visitors Center Plaza located at 536 Fifth Street. The Moonlight Loop is a fundraiser for Friends of Animal Care Services. Proceeds benefit Columbus Animal Care Services. Registration costs $35 in advance or $40 day of the ride.

For more information visit columbus.in.gov/animal-care-services.