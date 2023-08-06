2023 Women in Leadership Announces Honorees

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the lineup of distinguished women who are being honored at the 2023 Women in Leadership Lunch on September 26th, at the Hilton Garden Inn, in Edinburgh.

Under the banner of “Celebrating Unstoppable Women,” this year’s event will recognize the resilience and accomplishments of women.

This year’s honorees are Kim Bennett, Lindsay Holden-Kay, Courtney Metzger, and Luz Elena Michel.

The 2023 event is presented by Columbus Regional Health and supported by Old National Bank.

Tickets are $50. Tables of eight are available for $400. Reservations are required and can be made on the Chamber website: www.columbusareachamber.com.