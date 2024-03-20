2 Men Arrested on Burglary Charges After Seymour PD Investigation

On December 4th of last year Seymour patrol officers responded to the area of East A Ave. in the Freeman Field Industrial Complex due to call about a burglary of a warehouse belonging to Ranger Enterprises. When officers arrived at the scene, it was discovered that the door handle to the location had been manipulated and the suspects had taken several items that had a value of over $1,000.00.

The following day Investigators developed two suspects in the investigation. Investigators also learned that one of the suspects had been arrested on a non-related incident. Investigators located the suspect vehicle in the burglary on CR 100 S in Jackson County and took possession of it.

Two days following the break in and theft, Investigators responded to a location in Kimberly Mobile Home Park after receiving information that some of the stolen property might be at the location. Investigators did locate some of the stolen property.

Investigators obtained a Jackson Superior Court 1 Search Warrant to search a 2008 Dodge Durango for evidence related to the burglary. Items taken in the burglary were in the vehicle. On December 7, 2023, Investigators attempted to speak with one of the suspects. The suspect declined to speak with investigators. The second suspect was not located at that time.

On March 13th, 2024, Investigators learned that the second suspect had been located south of Seymour. Investigators interviewed the second suspect and based on additional information obtained during the investigation, Investigators arrested Sloan M. Smith age 28 of Seymour for burglary, a level 5 felony and theft, a level 6 felony. Investigators also arrested Steven E. Fettinger Age 35 of Norman, Indiana for burglary, a level 5 felony. Smith was already incarcerated in the Jackson County Jail on other unrelated charges. Fettinger was taken to the Jackson County Jail and turned over to the jail division for processing.