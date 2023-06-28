2 Juveniles Hurt in Off Road Accident in Jennings County

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an off-road vehicle (ORV) accident that injured two juveniles, one seriously, in Jennings County.

Shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday., responders were dispatched to the area near the 9000 block of County Road 850 West in Paris Crossing for an accident with injuries.

Initial investigation shows a 14-year-old juvenile was operating a side-by-side ORV on the roadway when they lost control, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side and pinning them underneath. The juveniles were not wearing helmets or safety harnesses at the time of the accident.

The juvenile operator was transported via StatFlight helicopter to Norton Hospital in Louisville. The juvenile passenger was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Other assisting agencies include Indiana State Police, Jennings County Sheriff’s Department, and Jennings County Emergency Medical Service.

Indiana law requires riders younger than 18 to wear a Department of Transportation approved helmet. More information on ORV laws and safe operating procedures is at offroad-ed.com/in/handbook/ and on.IN.gov/offroading.