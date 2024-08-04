2 Jennings County Teenagers Struck by Lightening While Camping in Back Yard

On Friday August 2nd, Deputies with the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about two individuals who had been struck by lightening. Deputies responded quickly to the scene and discovered an 18 year old male and a pregnant teenager who had been camping in a tent outside their residence. Both individuals were inside the tent when they were struck by lightening. Deputies rendered aid until medical personnel arrived. Both individuals were treated for their injuries and are in serious but stable condition.

The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office received word that the baby was ok as well.