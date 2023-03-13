2 Arrested For Fentanyl Distribution

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team (JNET) has apprehended two Columbus residents suspected of fentanyl distribution. The arrests were the result of a long-term ongoing drug dealing investigation.

During the investigation, Jera Lynn McCoy, and Casey N. McCoy, were identified as supposed retail distributors of suspected fentanyl, according to law enforcement. JNET obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of Cottage Avenue in Columbus where authorities allege the McCoys were dealing the drugs. The narcotics team also obtained a search warrant for a hotel room in the 100 block of Carrie Lane that was booked under Casey McCoy’s name.

After the searches of the house on Cottage Avenue and the hotel room, JNET allegedly found approximately 17 grams of suspected fentanyl, packaging material, and a digital scale, along with a list of suspected customers and customer phone numbers.

Jera Lynn McCoy and Casey McCoy were both preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug. They are incarcerated at Bartholomew County Jail. The investigation continues and more charges are possible.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, a combined unit of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office, the Columbus Police Department, and the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office is proactively targeting the manufacturing and abuse of dangerous drugs in Columbus and Bartholomew County.