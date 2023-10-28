2 Arrested After JNET Investigation

Two people were arrested on felony drug charges Wednesday as a result of a long term investigation by the Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team.

On October 25th The Columbus Police Department-Bartholomew County Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team closed out a long-term drug dealing investigation involving Robert D. Zambrano, of Columbus after receiving several tips and leads advising Zambrano was dealing illegal narcotics out of his home.

As a result of the investigation, JNET detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Zambrano’s residence located at 261 N. Ross Street in Columbus.

The search warrant netted a seizure of nearly three ounces of methamphetamine, and over three ounces of marijuana. Packaging material, a digital scale, and a large amount of paraphernalia were also located in the residence.

Robert Zambrano and Ashley N. Gibson, who was staying with Zambrano at the residence were taken into custody. They were transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and remanded on several preliminary drug charges.

Robert Zambrano was charged with Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Dealing in Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Ashley Gibson was charged for Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Maintaining a Common Nuisance, and Possession of Paraphernalia.