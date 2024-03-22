15 arrested in Johnson County drug investigation

A nine-month long investigation into drug trafficking in Johnson County led to the arrest of 15 people Wednesday.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department, deputies along with Edinburgh, Bargersville, Franklin and Greenwood police and the county SWAT team were involved in the arrests after 32 drug-related warrants were issued. Of those arrested Wednesday, all but one are facing various drug dealing charges including dealing in methamphetamine, marijuana and narcotics. The sheriff’s department says additional arrests are expected this week as warrants continue to be served.

Officials praised the cooperation between the agencies and the county prosecutor’s office. Sheriff Duane Burgess said that he along with Franklin Police Chief Kirby Cochran and Greenwood Police Chief James Ison have made drug enforcement a priority. The sheriff’s departments undercover narcotics detectives are working with community partners to combat drug sales in Johnson County, Burgess said.

The White River and Bargersville fire department medics also assisted in the operation.

