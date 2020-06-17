Troopers looking for leads on driver in fatal I-65 crash

Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a driver who caused a fatal accident on Interstate 65 near Edinburgh last night.

Investigators say a white Chevrolet Cobalt with either Illinois or Kentucky license plates was driving recklessly at just after 8 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate about a mile north of the Edinburgh State Road 252 exit. That included speeding, weaving in and out of traffic, braking suddenly and giving hand gestures to other drivers

The driver allegedly pulled in front of a pick-up truck and suddenly braked. The pick-up’s driver, 72-year-old Mark Raub of Nashville, then swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the Cobalt, and was struck by a semi. The pickup then crashed into a guard rail and flipped over.

Police say that Samaritans pulled Raub from the wreckage and tried to perform CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Anyone with a dash camera who was driving in the area between Indianapolis and Columbus and saw the white Cobalt with Illinois or Kentucky license plates should contact the Indiana State Police 317-899-8577.