Third Democrat files for County Council race

Another Bartholomew County Democrat has filed to run for County Council at-large.

The party announced last night that Tiffany Bosley has filed to run for one of the three at-large seats. Olisa Humes and Claudette Schroer have also filed recently to run for the office. Parties have until today to fill open spots on the ballot before the November general election.

The three Democrats will be facing Republican incumbents Evelyn Pence, Bill Lentz and Matt Miller in the November general election.