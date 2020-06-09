Swimmer in critical condition after Shelby County accident

A missing swimmer is in critical condition after being recovered from 17 feet of water yesterday in Shelby County.

Indiana Conservation Officers say that the incident was reported at 6:03 after a male swimmer went missing for about five minutes at White Rock Park. Conservation officers, State police, Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and the Shelbyville Fire Department began search and rescue operations and recovered the swimmer near the docks about an hour and 15 minutes after he went missing.

The man was taken to Major Health Partners in Shelbyville. His identity has not yet been released, and conservation officers say more information will be released when it becomes available.