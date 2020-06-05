Summer playground program switches to take-home activities

Columbus Parks and Recreation Department is changing up its Come Out and Play playground program this summer to reflect social distancing with the distribution of summer activity boxes.

Starting on Monday, the parks department will be partnering with Bartholomew Consolidated Schools at some lunch pickup sites. The activity packs will be offered on Mondays and Fridays. The sites will be Pence Street, Parkside and Harrison Ridge on June 8th and 12.

You can get more information on the department’s Facebook page and website at columbusparksandrec.com.