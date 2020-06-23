Street improvements planned in Columbus

The city of Columbus began its annual milling and paving project this week with work on Washington Street scheduled.

According to the city engineer’s office, Robertson Paving crews are scheduled to work this morning in the southbound lanes on Washington Street between 17th and 25th streets and on 25th street from Home Avenue to Maple Street Tuesday afternoon.

Other planned work this week includes:

Wednesday — 22nd Street- Home Avenue to Maple Street

Thursday — Middle Road, north of Rural King

You can expect No Parking signs and lane restrictions while the work is going on. You should use caution if you have to drive in these areas.

The schedule is dependent on the weather.