Seymour’s Oktoberfest canceled due to COVID-19

Another of the area’s large fall festivals has been canceled with the announcement that Seymour’s Oktoberfest will not be held this year. Organizers made the announcement on Friday that what would have been the 48th annual celebration would not be held this year.

Although Indiana’s Back on Track plan would allow for festivals and other large events to be held again starting on July 4th, Oktoberfest organizers said they were concerned about restrictions that would have been in force, such as social distancing, use of personal protective equipment, increased sanitation efforts as well as disruptions in the food supply chain.

Organizers stressed that they did not take the decision lightly, and recognized that it would affect the community, local businesses and other organizations that take part in the festival.

Oktoberfest is normally held the first weekend in October.

