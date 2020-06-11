Seymour PD seek helping finding missing man

Walfre Baltazar. Photo courtesy of Seymour Police Department.

Seymour police are looking for your help finding a missing teen.

The agency says that 19-year-old Walfre Baltazar was reported missing by family members on Monday. He was last seen at Village Green and police say there are no known areas that he frequents. After an investigation, foul play is not suspected in his disappearance.

If you have any information that could help locate Walfre Baltazar, you can call the Seymour police at 812- 522-1234. You can find photos of the missing man on our website.