Phone scammers impersonating sheriff’s department

Authorities are warning of a new scam in the area with the scammers masquerading as the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

According to deputies, people are left a message to call what appears to be a local number. When the victims call in they reach a menu that claims to be the Johnson County switchboard and sounds realistic. But the entire setup is fake.

The sheriff’s department warns that you should never assume that a caller who claims to be with law enforcement or with another government agency is real unless you verify the number yourself, such as through an online search or phone book.

Authorities are trying to identify the source of the scam and get it shut down.