New overpass to open Friday for eastbound Columbus traffic

INDOT says that drivers on the west side of Columbus will see the end to some construction work this weekend.

Between 8 a.m. and noon on Friday, Milestone Contractors will be switching eastbound State Road 46 to its new configuration, with the opening of those lanes of the overpass into downtown.

Eastbound drivers will be using the new bridge over State Road 11 and the new approach to the Robert N. Stewart bridge at Second Street. They will also see a new traffic signal, at the T intersection called a “Green T” or “Continuous Green T” intersection. According to INDOT, these types of intersections allow for free-flow traffic in one direction, on State Road 11 southbound, by using acceleration and merge lanes for left-turns to and from the intersecting road.

And State Road 11 will also be reopening between State Road 46 and Garden City on Friday, INDOT says.

Westbound State Road 46 will remain in its current pattern through mid-to-late July as work continues to prepare the bridge and ramps for traffic. Work will continue near the new overpass through the rest of the summer and fall into next spring, including removing the old State Road 46 roadway, seeding, sodding and project clean-up.

INDOT says you should slow down, use extra caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones, especially as drivers adjust to the new traffic patterns.

Courtesy of INDOT