New Bartholomew County deputy sworn in

Capt. Christopher Roberts, Sheriff Matthew A. Myers, Deputy Colten Fowler and Maj. Chris Lane, Lt. Chad Swank, following Fowler’s swearing in ceremony Monday. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Bartholomew County has a new deputy. Sheriff Matt Myers swore in Colten Fowler in a ceremony Monday morning.

Fowler is a graduate of Columbus North High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wabash College and a master’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Cincinnati.

Fowler is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

Fowler has been working as a corrections officer in the Bartholomew County Jail since March 2019. He will now go to work in the sheriffs department’s road division.