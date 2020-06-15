Man arrested after attack on Bartholomew County sheriff

A Columbus man is under arrest, accused of attacking Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers at the county jail this morning.

According to the sheriff’s department, 32-year-old Justin C. Eddelman, arrived at the sheriff’s department at about 10 this morning and told the staff at the front desk that he was going to commit serious bodily harm to the sheriff. He then went upstairs to the administrative offices and attacked the sheriff, according to police reports.

The sheriff subdued Eddelman, putting him into handcuffs. The sheriff injured his knee during the altercation.

Eddelman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation before being arrested on charges including: