Jackson County reports election results

In unofficial election results, the Jackson County clerk’s office is reporting that on the Republican ballot in this week’s primary election, Bob Gillaspy won the the three person race for the nomination for County Commissioner District 2 with just over 49 percent of the vote; Paul Foster won the nomination for county coroner with just over 56 percent of the vote; John Nolting, Dave Hall and R. Brett Turner were the top vote-getters in the five way race for the three seats on County Council.

On the Democratic ticket, no candidates filed for any of the countywide races.