Indiana BMV allowing walk-in business soon

You will be able to walk-in to the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles branches starting again next week. The agency announced that it would be accepting limited numbers of appointments on June 15th.

The majority of branches will return to a five day per week schedule serving Hoosiers Tuesday through Saturday. Staff who work directly with customers will be required to wear masks and customers visiting a branch are also encouraged to wear a mask.

Once reopened, Hoosiers will be able to complete all normal branch transactions except for driving skills tests. The timeline for restarting those tests is still being finalized and will be announced in the next few weeks.

The state is encouraging Hoosiers to complete BMV transactions online whenever possible. You can also visit a BMV Connect kiosk, call the contact center, or return renewal through the mail using preprinted forms.