Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District will offer free loading of mulch and compost to Bartholomew County residents on Friday, June 19 and Friday, June 26 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

The regular Friday Loading Program is postponed while the BCSWMD office remains closed to the public due to COVID-19. Residents will not need to stop by the office for a loading ticket during the free loading events.

For more information call 812-376-2614.