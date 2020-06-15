Firefighters free boy from grip of vending machine

Columbus firefighters made an unusual rescue Friday afternoon, after a little boy got his hand trapped inside a toy vending machine.

The incident happened at El Nopal Mexican Restaurant on West Jonathan Moore Pike at about 12:10 p.m. Friday afternoon, when the 6-year-old boy trapped his hand and wrist inside of a vending machine in the restaurant’s lobby.

Unable to free the boy’s hand, firefighters instead dismantled the machine. Firefighter say a screwdriver made quick work of the hungry machine and the boy was soon free.

Columbus Police and Columbus Regional Hospital assisted at the scene.