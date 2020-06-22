East Columbus home damaged in Sunday fire

Columbus firefighters battled a blaze on Werner Avenue Sunday afternoon that caused $45,000 dollars in damages and left a resident homeless.

According to firefighters, witnesses made multiple calls to 911 about smoke and flames coming from a home in the 800 block of Werner Avenue at 4:37 Sunday afternoon. Firefighters discovered flames shooting from a window at the front of the home when they arrived on scene.

Firefighters determined the fire started in a bedroom and then up into the home’s attic. The home suffered serious fire and smoke damage.

The resident of the rental home said he was outside at the rear of the home when the fire started.

Salvation Army is providing emergency shelter services for the resident.

An inspection showed no working smoke alarms in the home.

