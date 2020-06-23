Cummins announces hydrogen storage venture

Cummins is announcing that it is entering into a partnership for hydrogen storage technology.

The company announced the joint venture Tuesday with NPROXX for hydrogen storage tanks. Cummins called the company a leader in hydrogen storage and transportation.

Cummins charman and CEO Tom Linebarger said Cummins is committed to leading the way and being the provider of choice for new power solutions including advanced diesel, natural gas, electrified power, fuel cells, hybrids and other technology. He said the addition of hydrogen storage allows the company to accelerate the viability for that technology in commercial markets.

The joint venture will produce hydrogen and compressed natural gas storage products for both on-highway and rail applications.

Cummins and NPROXX will each own 50 percent of the new joint venture.