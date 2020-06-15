Local News RSS 

Coronavirus update: No new deaths in area counties in latest report

John Clark

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 39,909 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 407 cases since Saturday’s update.

There have been 2,240 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 9 since Saturday.

There have been no new deaths in Bartholomew or surrounding counties since last week.

Bartholomew County has had 551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 41 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 237 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 141 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 416 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 36 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,168 cases and 114 deaths and Shelby 405 cases with 22 deaths.