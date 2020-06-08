Coronavirus update for June 8th: Bartholomew deaths top 40

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 37,397 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 417 cases since Saturday’s report.

There have been 2,121 deaths in Indiana as of Sunday afternoon’s update, an increase of 11 deaths from the previous numbers.

Bartholomew County has 534 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 40 deaths, an increase of one since last week.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 231 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 132 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 403 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 34 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,133 cases and 114 deaths and Shelby 398 cases and 22 deaths.