Coronavirus update for June 2nd: Bartholomew adds three deaths, state tops 2k

Bartholomew County has had three more deaths from COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, Bartholomew County has 521 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 38 deaths, an increase of three deaths since yesterday’s 35.

Statewide there are 35,237 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 430 cases since Monday’s report.

There have been 2,022 deaths in Indiana as of this afternoon’s update, an increase of 46 deaths from the previous numbers.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 225 cases and 31 deaths, Jennings 131 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 394 cases and 2 deaths, one more death since yesterday’s numbers, Brown 33 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,117 cases and 110 deaths, an increase of 1 death and Shelby 375 cases and 22 deaths.