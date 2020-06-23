Coronavirus update for June 23rd: State closes in on 43k cases

Coronavirus COVID-19 illustration courtesy of Centers for Disease Control.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 42,871 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 331 cases since Monday’s update.

There have been 2,377 deaths in Indiana as of Tuesday afternoon’s update, an increase of 14 since Monday.

Bartholomew County has had 568 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 43 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 239 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 164 cases and 9 deaths, Jackson 432 cases and 3 deaths, Brown 37 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,205 cases and 117 deaths, and Shelby 407 cases with 24 deaths