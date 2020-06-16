Coronavirus update for June 16th: Indiana passes 40,000 cases

Indiana has passed 40,0000 cases of COVID-19.

According to the most recent update from the Indiana State Department of Health, there are 40,430 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, an increase of 533 cases since Sunday’s update.

There have been 2,251 deaths in Indiana as of Monday afternoon’s update, an increase of 11 since Sunday. There have been no new deaths in area counties since last week.

Bartholomew County has had 554 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has had 41 deaths.

In other area counties, Decatur County has had 237 cases and 32 deaths, Jennings 142 cases and 4 deaths, Jackson 419 cases and 2 deaths, Brown 36 cases and 1 death, Johnson 1,172 cases and 114 deaths and Shelby 406 cases with 22 deaths.