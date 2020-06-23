Convicted sex offender arrested after mailbox crash

Michael O. Kent. Photo courtesy of Columbus Police Department.

Columbus police say a local man is in jail after crashing into a mailbox, then fleeing the scene of the accident.

31-year-old Michael O. Kent was arrested on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage accident after allegedly crashing into the business mailbox in the 2400 block of West Jonathan Moore Pike. Police said the incident happened just after midnight Monday morning and they arrested Kent after a review of security footage.

After being arrested, Kent is being held without bond. Police say Kent’s bond was revoked for a May incident where he was arrested in for trespassing at a downtown Columbus business.

Kent is a registered sex offender, convicted in May of 2009 of second degree rape in Maryland. He is listed as homeless and unemployed in the registry maintained by the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.

Over the past three years in Columbus he has been arrested for trespassing multiple times, and accused of more serious crimes including theft, resisting law enforcement, battery with bodily injury, probation violations and trafficking with an inmate.

Bartholomew County Sex Offender Registry