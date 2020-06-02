Columbus leaders release statements on Floyd death

Press Release

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop along with Columbus Chief of Police Michael Richardson and the Columbus Human Rights Commission have released the following statements below in regards to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota last week.

Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop stated:

“The tragic, senseless death of George Floyd and the violence that has occurred since are disheartening for all of us. Mr. Floyd should not have died. The procedures employed to subdue and restrain him were not only unnecessary, they have no place in professional law enforcement.”

“As we react to his death – and champion the pursuit of timely justice – it is important that we listen closely to those who are peacefully making their voices heard. They carry an important message that all of us need understand. Unfortunately, that message becomes more difficult to hear when we must also react to lawlessness. The notion that we focus on the message – and not be distracted by destruction – was a cornerstone of the nonviolent approach advocated by Dr. Martin Luther King. His counsel was wise then, it is critically important now.”

“It is essential that we maintain communication with those in our community who have questions and concerns and we will do so. I am also extremely proud of our men and women at the Columbus Police Department. Our police department does not teach or tolerate the procedures used in this case. In the alternative, we emphasize de-escalation as a primary practice and our officers will continue serving our community with the compassion and professionalism that we expect.”

Columbus Chief of Police, Michael Richardson:

“The actions of the four officers in Minneapolis are unacceptable and sadly resulted in the tragic and unnecessary death of George Floyd. I want to emphasize that the events that took place in Minneapolis do not reflect the values of the men and women of the Columbus Police Department who risk their own safety each day to protect everyone in our community.”

“We have worked hard over the past several years to build and maintain confidence and accountability with the community we serve. One important step in this process was the implementation of a body worn video camera program. While some law enforcement agencies are struggling to implement a body camera program, CPD officers have been using this important and necessary piece of equipment since 2015.”

“Another crucial step to maintain trust with the community was taken when the Columbus Police Department joined a small percentage of police agencies across the country when we initially earned CALEA accreditation in November, 2014. CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies) provides impartial third party oversight to ensure that the Columbus Police Department establishes and practices the internationally recognized best standards for law enforcement. CPD also maintains state accreditation through the Indiana Law Enforcement Accreditation Commission (ILEAC).”

The Columbus Human Rights Commission:

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the death of George Floyd and so many before him. Their deaths should prompt the community to pause and reflect how racism affects all daily life. We grieve alongside their families, friends, and community. Together, we must play a role in demonstrating compassion, dignity, and respect throughout our community, as neighbors, co-workers, and parents to foster a more welcoming community.”