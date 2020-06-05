Columbus expands COVID-19 rental assistance program

The city of Columbus will be offering more rental assistance to those who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The Community Development Department announced this week that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing about $200 thousand dollars for emergency financial assistance for rent or utilities.

To apply you must not have been assisted by other community agencies and must qualify as low to moderate incomes. You must also have proof of your delinquency from your landlord or utility. The assistance must bring the renter current with payments, with any other delinquent payments being made prior to assistance being granted.

Checks will be made payable to the landlord. You can get an application in English and Spanish from the city website at columbus.in.gov

For more information, you can call Adminstrative Resources Association at (812) 376-9949.