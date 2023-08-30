Well, I Swear!

Johnny-on-the-Spot …by John Foster …

A Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts professor says the “benefits” of using vulgar language have been discovered.

“Cursing” or “cussing”, based on this 4 decade-plus study shows “swearing” could be a sign of higher intelligence .

It can also helps manage pain.

A 2015 study claimed well-educated people were better at coming up with swear words than those who were less-verbally fluent.

Yet another study claims those who curse are more honest and have higher levels of integrity.

Younger people swear more than older ones and women, by in large, swear less than men.

Clearly, we, as a society, swear more now than we did 30 years ago.

“Buzz Bingo” claims the 2013 film, “The Wolf of Wall Street” contains the most swear words (715).

Folks were shocked in 1939 when Rhett Butler (played by Clark Gable) told Scarlett O’Hara (Vivien Leigh) , “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn!”

That line in the classic “Gone With the Wind” came after Scarlett asked, “Where shall I go?”

In the 60’s, comedian Lenny Bruce was arrested numerous times during live club shows when he swore.

Then, in 1972, George Carlin came out with his “seven dirty words” which he said you couldn’t say on the radio.

An interesting thing about Carlin’s list was he came up with those 7 because they “flowed well” in his comedy routine dialogue.

In 1978, the U.S. Supreme Court decided 5-4 (Federal Communications Commission v Pacifica Foundation) that this type of speech was protected by the U.S. Constitution.

When I listen to today’s music, I note how much things have changed.

In 1977, the Steve Miller Band released a 45, “Jet Airliner” containing the line “that I don’t want to get caught up in any of that funky “kicks” goin’ down in the city.”

But, on the “Book of Dreams album, “kicks” was replaced by one of George Carlin’s 7 words with a word beginning with the letter “s”.

There’s even a word for “symbolic swearing”.

“@#$%!” would be called a “glawlix”.

The average person’s vocabulary contains .7% swear words.

“Coprolalia” is an involuntary and repetitive compulsion to swear.

Now, some might suggest that swearing isn’t all bad.

In controlled studies, cursing improves pain tolerance, it can protect us from physical harm and it can help make your arguments more persuasive in some scenarios.

Cursing people can hold their hands in extremely cold water longer than more Puritan test subjects.

Statistics claim Ohio is our most-obscene state while the state of Washington is the most-polite.

But watch it when you go to Virginia.

Swearing in public there is a Class 4 misdemeanor.

Makes me wonder how they “swear in” the jury.

Did you know some automated answering systems are programmed so if you swear, you’ll be transferred to an actual operator (probably after some boring music).

It’s just not people doing the cussing.

At President Andrew Jackson’s funeral, his parrot had to be removed because it was swearing too much.

And, speaking of “the bird”.

While it’s not verbal swearing, did you know the “middle finger” goes back to ancient Greece?

I call that “half the peace sign”.

I just watched a 4-part college football special on the tube and the bad words were uttered more than everything else in the locker room scenes.

When Bruce and Carlin were doing their “thing”, it was for shock value.

Not anymore.

But we shouldn’t be surprised since children are more likely to learn a swear word before memorizing the alphabet.

So, is swearing a sign of higher intelligence and a higher level of integrity?

Damned if I know!