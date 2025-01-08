The Mandela Effect; Faulty Memory…

Johnny-on-the-Spot … by John Foster …

The other day, I heard someone talking on the radio about “The Mandela Effect”.

Not knowing exactly what they were talking about, I discovered it’s a psychological phenomena that occurs when a large group of people collectively “misremember” an event or detail about a person, place or situation.

The memories are actually false but the people involved believe them to be accurate.

Right off the bat, I’m thinking about “eye-witnesses” combined with propaganda.

More on that later.

“The Mandela Effect” was coined in 2009 when paranormal researcher and professional ghost hunter Fiona Broome discovered she and others had a “false memory” of Nelson Mandela dying in prison in the 1980’s.

She’s also a professional ghost hunter.

I haven’t run into many of those in my life.

There’s even FMS (False Memory Syndrome), defined as a “proposed condition” in which individuals develop vivid and detailed memories of events that did not actually occur.

Suffice it to say the more I looked into “The Mandela Effect”, the more I questioned it.

But I continued to dig.

I found out that there’s an International Paranormal Museum/Research Center.

It’s a small museum space and research center, located in the bustling metropolis of Sommerset, Kentucky.

This facility is “dedicated to all high strangeness”, such as ghosts, goblins, Bigfoot, aliens, psychics and anything that goes “bump in the night”.

How can you take anything seriously that is dedicated to “all high strangeness”?

Now, in case you’re looking for more fun things to see when visiting Sommerset, Kentucky, they also have “Somersplash” ( a waterpark), the Paranormal Road Tripper’s Nightmare Gallery and the Sommerset Peddler’s Mall.

Can’t wait to go!

There’s even been a film, “The Mandela Effect”.

It came out in 2019 and centers on a man who becomes obsessed with facts and effects that have been collectively “misremembered” by thousands of people.

Believing the phenomena to be the symptom of something larger, his obsession eventually leads him to question reality itself.

The movie stars Charlie Hoffheimer, Aleska Palladino and Robin Lord Taylor.

After digging into “The Mandela Effect”, I can see now why eyewitness accounts of events might be shaky, at best.

It’s probably like mentioning “Woodstock”.

The 4-day 1969 musical event at Max Yasgur’s farm in upstate New York had no official head count but estimates ranged as high as 500,000.

Don’t you think “head count” is an interesting term to use when discussing Woodstock?

But, you mention Woodstock and there will be millions who said they were there.

“The Mandela Effect”?

Bad acid?

So, my skepticism remains high after researching “The Mandela Effect”.

However, I found a number of common “misconceptions” credited to “The Mandela Effect”.

Mr. Monopoly dopes not wear a monocle although it complements his old-fashioned sartorial style similar to Mr. Peanut who does sport a monocle.

How about Fruit of the Loom underwear?

Folks will swear the logo features a cornucopia although the company has never had one on your t-shirts and shorts.

What does the evil queen in Snow White say?

Many will say, “Mirror, mirror on the wall.”

Nope!

“Magic mirror on the wall” is correct.

Mickey Mouse never wore suspenders in “Steamboat Willie” or any other Disney feature.

“Chick-fil-A” has always been promoted and spelled with a “K”.

It’s always been “Looney Tunes” and never “Looney Toons”.

How about Star Trek?

William Shatner as Captain Kirk actually said, “Scotty, beam us up” and not “Beam me up, Scotty.”

In that movie classic “Casablanca”, Ingrid Berman’s character did not say, “Play it again, Sam”.

It was actually, “Play it once, Sam. For old time’s sake.”

Also, “misremembered” is the classic line from “Field of Dreams”.

It’s not, “If you build it, they will come”.

The line is, “If you build it, he will come.”

Are we being a bit “nit-picky”?

Perhaps.

But “The Mandela Effect” would say otherwise.

We’re lead to believe that “suggestibility and misinformation” can lead to the creation of “false memories”.

“Suggestibility” is the tendency to accept and act on ideas or information from others without “critical analysis”.

That’s important.

It can also refer to the ability to respond to verbal suggestions without being consciously aware of it.

“Suggestibility” is a psychological phenomena that’s a key part of social process, such as persuasion, conformity and compliance.

Forget Bigfoot, ghosts and goblins or even product images and movies.

Why can’t I get Nazi Germany out of my mind?

The real “Mandela Effect”?