Some Great Pairings…

Johnny-on-the-Spot … by John Foster …

When I say ”duos”, who or what comes to mind?

There have been some great ones over the years.

Salt and pepper.

Those shakers on the tables of restaurants have been the focus of some of our earliest pranks.

Martin and Lewis.

The pride of Steubenville, Ohio (Dino Crocetti) and Joseph Levitch had folks laughing in the 40’s and 50’s before they “broke up” and went on to highly successful solo careers.

To and fro.

I’m old enough to remember when the latter half of this duo was a popular hairstyle in the 60’s and 70’s.

Chips and salsa.

This duo might be the best test of your willpower. (Stop at just one basket?)

First and ten.

In America’s most-popular game, how come we say that duo instead of “First and 360 inches” since the TV guys always tell us it’s a game of inches.

Sonny and Cher.

Sorta played off the same successful format introduced by Martin and Lewis.

Up and down.

The Otis Elevator Company made a fortune helping us decide which way to go.

Cheech and Chong.

“Dave’s not here man.”

Sunny and warm.

Wait till May.

Back and forth.

Closely related to another duo, “Here and there”.

Funk and Wagnalls.

“Hawkeye Pierce” said on a “MASH episode he’d want one of these to read if he was stranded on a desert island since it contains all of the greatest books ever written.

Batman and Robin.

Adam West and Burt Ward exposed us to “campy” humor and perhaps “Dad jokes” in the 60’s. Biff! Pow! Crunch!

Chips and dip.

Rumor has it our older daughter Nikki was a “double dipper”.

Bonnie and Clyde.

Bonnie Elizabeth Parker and Clyde Chestnut “Champion” Barrow became American folks heroes during the Great Depression for their bank robberies although they preferred sticking up small rural stores and funeral parlors.

Down and dirty.

I remember hearing the dealer call that out during poker games when the last card was dealt.

Down and out.

How you felt when that last card dealt didn’t help what you were holding.

Simon and Garfunkel.

These Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famers (1990-) started out as “Tom and Jerry”. (Speaking of another dynamic duo).

“Coo-coo-cachoo Mrs. Robinson.”

Abbott and Costello.

By the way, who’s on first?

As I run out of time, you might say this has been “Nip and tuck”.