Money. How Much is Too Much?

Johnny-on-the-Spot … by John Foster …

I just read where an NFL quarterback got a new contract.

$55,000,000.00 a year.

Comes out to $4,5683.333.00 per month.

$1,057,692.00 per week.

More than $150,000.00 per day.

$104.65 per minute.

$1.74 per second.

Wow!

Now, don’t get me wrong.

I’m not picking on this particular individual other than to say that is a LOT of money.

It can purchase luxury real estate, a yacht or two, an art collection, perhaps a private jet.

There are roughly 110,000 Americans worth $50 million dollars or more.

My response?

Good for them.

My problem is, especially with some entertainers or athletes, I wonder if they think they’re actually WORTH that.

I guess in terms of finances, if someone will pay you that figure for the job you do, I suppose that means you’re worth it.

By definition, worth is the monetary value, the value of something measured by its qualities or by the esteem in with it is held.

Is a single athlete with $55 million?

In this case, the company he works for believes he is.

Seems to me they’d have to sell a lot of hot dogs and beers to cover that cost.

But I know, the value of a star athlete is more than that.

Sports value is determined by much more than gate receipts.

Jerseys, ball caps, naming rights and the like generate lots of revenue.

Broadcast contracts, etc.

We make a lot of noise when we see stories like these.

Someone is quick to point out the average salary of a teacher or a law officer or someone in the military service.

There’s no comparison.

But that’s where “worth” comes into the picture.

I am an Ohio State fan.

I have some banners and jerseys and other collectibles but do I have a trading card for my favorite teacher?

It would be Dotty Baker who I had for middle school language arts.

She got me involved with creative writing and expressing myself and that led to a career where I’ve worked more than 50 years.

And I’ve really enjoyed it.

To me, that was always important.

I remember a discussion I had with my Father and I told him I was never going to stick with a profession that I didn’t enjoy.

He smiled and patted me on the head with one of those “you’re a bit naive` son” looks.

But, I did it.

Now listen, has every day been hassle free and filled with butterflies and roses?

Nope.

However, I’ve NEVER had a day when I woke up and moaned, “My Gawd, I HAVE to go to work today!”

Listen, as a boss and a manager, I had unpleasant tasks to perform but most of the time I knew we’d be better off with the change.

And, even after retiring from my line of work full-time, I still do it on a part-time basis.

Why?

Because I still enjoy it.

Would I like it better if I earned more money?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

But the idealist in me decided quite a while ago that there’s truth in that statement, “Find a job you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.”

If someone was to pay me $55,000,000.00 to do my job, would I take it?

Yepper!

But would I think I was actually WORTH that amount?

No.

Would I do the job any better?

Probably not.

But I’d give thanks every day to my Maker for the opportunity I was presented with.

There is a part of me that wishes I could win one of the big lotteries so I could prove my contention that the money wouldn’t change me.

Sure, I’d buy things for my family and support favorite causes but I don’t believe I’d become a financial idiot, flat broke and penniless 10 years later.

And miserable.

It’s funny because back in the late 50’s and early 60’s, one of my favorite songs was Barrett Strong’s “Money (That’s What I Want)”.

I liked the song for “the sound” but I never really seriously considered the lyrics.

“The best things in life are free

but you can give them to the birds and bees.

I need money (That’s what I want).

That’s what I want (That’s what I want).

That’s what I want (That’s what I want)

Money don’t get everything, it’s true.

But what I don’t get, I can’t use.

I need money (That’s what I want)”

Million dollar football players?

Good for you.

I just hope you’re thankful, truly thankful and remember to count your blessings when you count your money.