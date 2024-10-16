It Ain’t Easy Being a Fan…

Johnny-on-the-Spot … by John Foster …

Having been born and raised in northern Ohio, I’m convinced sport loyalties are somewhat genetic.

From the get-go, I was exposed to the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), the Cleveland Browns and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

I have a black and white picture of myself looking over my shoulder for my 4th birthday wearing a Cleveland Indians jersey with the number 6 of Tribe right-fielder Rocky Colavito.

My Father took me to an Ohio State football game when I was 5 and we bought an Ohio State University marching band album, featuring a picture of the band in a block formation.

As we were leaving the stadium, my Dad suggested I visit the restroom before the drive home.

At the urinal, a uniformed band member stood next to me.

When we got in the car, I looked at the album and proclaimed, “Dad, that’s the band member that pee’d next to me!”

Working for a radio company that carried Cleveland baseball and football, as well as Ohio State sports, I had numerous opportunities to attend games and media events.

It helped build my sports fan loyalties.

The dictionary describes “fan” as a shortened version of the word “fanatic”.

The term was introduced into English language around 1550.

“Fans” are often “marked by excessive enthusiasm and often intense uncritical behavior.”

The term comes from the modern Latin “fanaticus” or “an intense liking of something.

Fans often experience “eustress”, a combination of euphoria and stress.

I remember when my Father had one of his heart attacks back in the 60’s, the doctors wouldn’t allow him to watch an Ohio State football game while hospitalized, fearful of the stress on his heart.

When we moved to Indiana 30+ years ago, I maintained my loyalty ties to Cleveland baseball, Cleveland football and Ohio State.

But when Art Modell moved the football franchise to to Baltimore in 1995, I started to follow the Indianapolis Colts before the new Cleveland Browns returned to the field in 1999.

I anxiously tuned in the the “new Browns” when they faced the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 12th, 1999, a 43-0 thrashing at the hands of an old nemesis, en-route to a 3-13 season.

But during the game, I found it hard to cheer for the team because I didn’t know any of the players.

At least the Colts had this up-and-coming team with Peyton Manning, Edgerrin James and Marvin Harrison that I was familiar with and my NFL loyalties moved to the “Horseshoes”.

I even had a #99 blue jersey for “the Goose”, defensive tackle Tony Siragusa.

At least as a Colts fan, I got to celebrate the Colts Super Bowl win in 2007.

Now, Cleveland baseball last won a World Series in 1948 and and have made the World Series 3 times since then in 1995, 1997 and 2016.

In 1954, when I was just 4 years old, Willie Mays made “The Catch” of Cleveland’s Vic Wertz drive in game one and Cleveland was swept 4 games to none after winning a record 111 games during the season.

From 1969 through the 1991 season, Cleveland lost 90 or more games 9 times.

Herb Score was a standout pitcher for Cleveland and did color commentary on the Cleveland radio network from 1964-1997.

When he retired from the broadcast booth, Score said he probably covered more bad Major League Baseball games than anyone.

That’s when I spent most of my evenings during baseball seasons on the back porch drinking beer and listening to Cleveland baseball with my dear friend Charlie Schmidt.

I figured Cleveland would finally make it to and win a World Series in my lifetime but it’s been 76 years since the 1948 season so I’m getting a bit worried.

Ohio State football is another matter.

I’ve celebrated much more often in my years but I’ve also experienced some lean times and I know that many don’t like the Buckeyes because of their success.

But remember, it’s “genetic” for me.

There was a brief time, I rooted hard for the Cleveland Cavaliers of the NBA.

In the 1975-76 season, the Cavs lost to the eventual NBA champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals 4 games to 2.

I’ve always thought that if Jim Chones didn’t get injured in that series, the Cavs would have won the title.

The Cavs did win it all in 2016, but I really didn’t care.

Much was made about the crowd reaction to the 2016 NBA title in Cleveland, but I think it would pale in comparison to how the crowd would respond to the Guardians or the Browns winning it all.

But that’s just me, a former Brown and still current long-suffering Indians/Guardians rooter.

I’m weary of the traditional battle cry, “Wait till NEXT year!”

And…getting too old, as well!