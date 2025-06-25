Is It Bad Medicine, Bookkeeping or Communication ?

Johnny-on-the-Spot … by John Foster …

A number of years ago, I was at an event and bumped into some friends who are military veterans.

Eventually, the talk came around to military benefits and when asked if I had been going to the VA for medical “stuff”, I said, “Nope!”

There was an occasion years back that I had to visit the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Indianapolis.

As I entered the lobby, I encountered a number of vets who were missing various limbs or travelling via wheel chairs, walkers or crutches.

Here I am, with all my parts and able to drive and then walk to my appointment and frankly I thought, “I’m not worthy.”

I told my friends that was the main reason I had never pursued medical care via the VA.

We’ll my friends told me I was stupid.

They reminded me that to receive those benefits, all you had to do was serve.

Well, I did that.

Three years, 7 months and 28 days on active duty in the United States Air Force.

These gentlemen reminded me that veteran’s benefits were earned just by serving.

Heck, I never took advantage of the GI Bill when I was discharged honorably in 1973.

Plus, I really don’t like travelling into a big city to get to the health care facility.

Well, that changed when the Veteran’s Administration opened up a medical clinic just 15 minutes north of my home.

I wound up getting my glasses, medical prescriptions and even hearing aids as part of my military benefits.

Plus, for several years, I’ve been having regular check-ups and care rendered for less-than-major medical events.

Now, the VA allows me to use local medical facilities and drug stores to receive care if the clinic cannot see me or treat the situation at hand.

But therein lies the rub.

Recently, I had a a problem with a big toe infection.

I delayed treating it way too long until one Friday afternoon I finally decided I needed to get this thing looked at.

That’s my typical routine.

I didn’t call a “toe truck” although that bad pun crossed my mind more than once.

I called the nearby VA medical clinic and after finding out my doc wasn’t working that day, the triage nurse said I could go to one of 3 local walk-in clinics to get treated and the VA would cover that.

My treatment was excellent.

They checked and then wrapped my toe and said I needed to get 2 prescriptions.

That’s when the fly landed in the ointment.

I have come to believe that the problem is the “medical world”.

I think it’s sort of like the United Nations without any translators.

All parties really care but they don’t talk well among themselves.

When I went to get my 2 prescriptions, I was told at the pharmacy that the VA wouldn’t pay for them.

I found that strange because I had visited the same facility last winter, got treated and had prescriptions paid by the VA.

This time, no such luck.

The pharmacy told me they couldn’t authorize the payment because the facility where I had my treatment done had not filed a proper request.

But when I returned to the medical facility, I was told they couldn’t do that.

The buck has been passed.

Hmm.

Now, everybody was very nice and professional but I found my blood pressure rising because of a communications snafu of sorts.

Fortunately, the cost wasn’t that great so I paid for these medicines and figured I’ll see about reimbursement later.

All I wanted to do was get my meds and start healing.

That may be the next challenge.

Seems to me though that I should have some sort of ID card that identifies me as a veteran and these clinics and pharmacies would simply do what they have to do to get reimbursed for my care.

Oh wait!

I do!

The card I have has my photo and it’s been issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and includes a member ID number and a plan ID number and it doesn’t expire until 2030.

Now, just maybe, someone I came in contact with at the clinic or pharmacy wasn’t “up to snuff” on how to handle the billing information for the VA.

But, in my mind, if I seek care from non-VA sources at the direction of the VA, why is this an issue?

I figure either info from the VA isn’t accurate or the places I visited didn’t get the memo.

Until I unravel this little mystery, I’ll attempt to stay healthy…and sane.

In 1988, Bon Jovi sang about “Bad Medicine” but maybe my issue is about “bad bookkeeping” or “bad communication”.

Couldn’t find those songs.