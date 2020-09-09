Is Aquarius Old Enough to Vote?

Johnny-on-the-Spot

In the spring of 1969, the 5th Dimension released “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In (The Flesh Failures)”.

The song was also known as “Aquarius/Let the Sunshine In’, “The Age of Aquarius” and “Let the Sunshine In”.

The 1969 hit has the distinction of being recorded in 2 cities (Los Angeles and Las Vegas) and being mixed/produced in a studio.

It went to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for 6 weeks in April and May and wound up being the #2 Hot 100 single for 1969.

#1?

“Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies.

So what was this song all about?

Well the “Age of Aquarius” is when humanity takes control of the Earth and its’ own destiny as a rightful heritage; the destiny of humanity being the revelation of truth and the expansion of consciousness and that some people will experience mental enlightenment in advance of others and therefore be recognized as the new leaders in the world.

Children of the 60’s, the Baby Boomers, embraced this tune as an anthem of sorts.

But also remember, they liked “Sugar, Sugar” by The Archies even more.

So, if the “Age of Aquarius” started in 1969 or not, it does mean it’s more than 50 years old.

Is that old enough?

Brings up the topic of age limits.

By definition, it’s the oldest or youngest age at which you are allowed under particular regulations to do something. In some cases, there is a minimum age limit.

The first known example, Lex Villia Annalis, was a Roman law enacted in 180 BCE which set minimum ages for senatorial magistrates.

For example, in America we have “age of candidacy” guidelines, the minimum age at which a person can legally qualify to hold certain elected government offices.

We decided you have to be 25 years of age to be a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, 30 years to be a member of the Senate and 35 years to be the President of these United States.

By the way, the average of of today’s House members is 57.8 years, 61.8 years for the Senate and 55.3 years for the presidency.

Theodore Roosevelt was the youngest President ever, when, at the age of 42 years and 322 days, he succeeded President William McKinley followig his assassination.

Now John F. Kennedy was the youngest to be elected (43 years, 236 days) and Donald J. Trump became President when he was 70 years and 260 days old.

If former Vice-President Joe Biden gets elected, he will be 78 years old on November 20th.

Over the years, various groups have claimed age discrimination with age limits.

Probably the one most top of mind might be the 26th amendment to the U.S. Constitution which lowered the legal voting age from 21 to 18.

Many thought the Vietnam conflict drove this but in reality, the concept started up during World War II when lots of young men could serve in the military but not vote.

However, the Vietnam conflict gave steam to the push to lower the voting age to 18 and it was finally passed by Congress on March 23rd, 1971.

(Remember “Draft Beer, Not Boys?”)

President Nixon signed it into law in July of that year.

Since then, 18 year olds have been able to vote but the 26th Amendment doesn’t say you have to be 18 years of age to vote.

Several states (18 plus the District of Columbia) allow 17 year olds to vote if they will be 18 on or before the subsequent General Election.

Some U.S cities let those as young as 16 to cast ballots in local elections and on ballot issues.

The argument against lowering the voting age even further is pretty strong.

Seventy-five percent of registered U.S voters are opposed to giving 17 year olds the right to vote while 84% are against extending that priveledge t0 16 year olds.

Why?

“Persons that young do’t have the skills to cast quality votes”.

What skills are needed to cast “quality” votes?

Seriously?

Have you ever listened to the drivel offered up in public comment segments at school board or municipal government meetings?

However, supporters of lower voting ages tout increased voter turnout, promoting civic engagement and allowing teens to have a say in their future.

But statistics seem to indicate that these younger voters aren’t as enthusiastic about voting as their elders are.

The entire “age” discussion is random, at best.

I know 18 year olds who are quite capable of running for and holding office while there are many much older that I marvel at how they find their way to and from work each day.

However, if Social Security says you can start receiving reduced benefits at age 62, does it bother you that the average age of today’s U.S Senator is just under 62 years of age while the number for the House is just under 58?

Oh, that’s right!

They have a different retirement plan than we do.

Same goes for health care.

Seems to me the Age of Aquarius might have “aged out”.

Neat song, though.