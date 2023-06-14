Johnny-on-the-Spot …/ by John Foster …

Greetings from the “Heartland of America”.

I recently saw a story that said you were proposing ambitious new vehicle pollution rules that could give the nation’s auto industry a strong push toward electric vehicles over the next decade.

If approved, the new emission standards would take effect with 2027 model year cars and trucks.

That’s 4 years from today.

The article reported you and White House officials say, under the proposed emission standards released recently, electric vehicles could account for up to two-thirds of new cars sold in this country by 2032.

Last year, there were 2.9 million autos, 10.9 million light trucks and 451,400 heady duty trucks sold in the U.S.

As of 2022, EV’s accounted for about 1% of the total cars in America.

That’s a pretty big gap to cover in about 10 years.

The story said for that to happen would require a big shift in public sentiment, since a Gallup poll indicated 41% of Americans surveyed said they wouldn’t buy an EV.

Twelve percent said they’re “seriously considering” buying an EV while 43% said they “might” consider it.

So, allow this “Heartland of America” citizen tell you “beltway” folks what I think.

First of all, I’m not opposed to buying an EV.

I’m in that 43% of Americans who “might” consider buying an EV.

I remember when the first battery-powered tools came out, I bought some.

They were miserable.

We had a small car vacuum that plugged into a cigarette lighter.

It made noise comparable to a jet engine during take-off and it would only pick up lint if you stuck in in the end of the device and pushed.

However, I now have a complete set of battery-powered tools that perform as well as my standard plug-in types.

The batteries hold charges for a long time and I like not having to string extension cords from here to tomorrow to do projects.

I do wonder what I’m supposed to do with those old batteries because I know they will wear out.

Further complicating my concerns is the fact if EV’s are to meet future targets, lithium output alone has to grow almost 6 times its current production level.

Guess we’ll just have to buy it from our good, old buddies in China who currently lead the lithium effort.

But I know you’re on that “like stink on a dog” as we often say here in the “Heartland of America”.

For me, an EV would be great for going to and from work 5 days a week.

But, I’ve also read that presently, the electric grid in my neighborhood might be able to handle about 3 EV’s so there are some questions I have regarding that.

Sounds like there might be some issues there to address before me and two other neighbors try to charge our EV’s.

Will my neighbors and I have to make an appointment to perk a morning cup of coffee if another is charging the car?

Did anyone say “infrastructure”?

But I’m sure you EPA’ers have already worked that out.

Oh, by the way, when my EV batteries wear out, where will they go?

Don’t tell me the same place with worn out windmills and solar farm cells will have to go.

At a recent lecture I attended, we learned that solar cells were designed to have a 30 year life expectancy but they coming up somewhat short of that.

Wind turbines, designed for 20-25 years of life, seem to be running closer to 10-15 years.

Too bad we couldn’t make those out of something recyclable like the cans and milk jugs I’ve been sorting out for years to cut down on landfill waste.

Oh well, I’m certain you “Wizards of Waste” have that on your radar and I’ll be ready to hear your thoughts on the plan…whenever.

By the way, will the land for those solar and windmill farms have to be restored to the original condition that existed before they were built?

Why don’t we look at roof space on large buildings for solar panels since that won’t impact “green areas” that seem to be disappearing daily?

I haven’t heard anything about that but I’m sure there’s a line or two contained on that topic in one of your voluminous documents available somewhere.

Here in the “Heartland of America”, I’ve been composting and recycling for many years.

I even have rain barrels to capture the rain that rolls off the roof of my backyard storage barn so I can sprinkle my flowers and garden when it gets hot and dry.

It often does that during the months of July and August here in the “Heartland of America”.

So while you are flying coast-to-coast in non-EV airplanes and showing up for meetings in those non-EV limos and luxury sedans, those of us here in “The Heartland of America” wonder about things.

Just because you spend a lot of time flying overhead doesn’t really mean you’re above us.