XtendFlex Soybeans to be Available in 2021

Farmers now have a new management system for soybean production. Recently, XtendFlex® soybeans received an approval that allows the herbicide-resistant soybean to be used for food and feed in the European Union.

That authorization has opened the door for XtendFlex soybeans to be commercialized to the U.S. and Canada. Lisa Streck, North America soybean launch lead with Bayer’s Crop Science division, says XtendFlex soybeans offers growers a new way to control weeds.

“XtendFlex soybeans will provide tolerance to dicamba, glyphosate and glufosinate,” said Streck. “XtendFlex soybeans are the Roundup Ready Xtend crop system’s next big thing. They’ll provide farmers a new choice in weed control and the high yielding potential that farmers know and trust.”

Streck added that XtendFlex soybeans are built on Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® Technology.

“This is technology farmers are familiar with, so they know they’re making a choice with high yield potential,” she said. “XtendFlex soybeans offer farmers the latest in the elite genetics they’ve come to know, now with the addition of glufosinate tolerance. This is especially good news for farmers who use Liberty herbicide.”

She says Bayer has worked to ensure farmers will see top performance from this new soybean line.

“We’re getting a lot of positive feedback,” said Streck. “The farmers who have participated in the XtendFlex Stewarded trials have been extremely excited about the performance of this new soybean. We anticipate to have high demand for XtendFlex soybeans and we have built an aggressive supply plan for the 2021 growing season.”

Steck says XtendFlex soybeans builds on the Roundup Ready 2 Xtend® soybeans launched just five years ago. Visit your local seed representative and visit XtendFlexSoy.com to learn more.