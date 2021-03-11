World Pork Expo Slated to Return After Two Year Delay

World Pork Expo is back on the schedule this year, following a two-year hiatus. The 2021 World Pork Expo will occur at the Iowa State Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, June 9-11.

NPPC President Jen Sorenson says, “We look forward to connecting with our fellow producers, business partners and others who contribute to our nation’s essential pork production system.”

World Pork Expo in 2019 was canceled “out of an abundance of caution” as African swine fever spread at the time in foreign nations. The coronavirus pandemic forced cancelation of the event in 2020.

NPPC will continue to monitor developments in COVID-19 guidelines for World Pork Expo to ensure the health and safety of all participants.

Sorenson says, “A safe event is our number one priority,” adding, “We will implement appropriate precautionary measures to ensure a great experience.”

Registration information will soon be available online for those who plan to attend the 2021 World Pork Expo.