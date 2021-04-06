World Dairy Expo 2021 To Remain in Madison, Wisconsin

World Dairy Expo will remain in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2021. Event organizers last week announced the 54th edition of the event is scheduled September 28 – October 2, 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

The announcement follows contingency planning and consideration of alternative venues.

Bill Hageman, WDE Board President, says, “The clarity that Expo’s leaders sought from Dane County officials regarding the path forward for responsibly and safely hosting World Dairy Expo 2021 at the Alliant Energy Center has come to fruition.”

Also, Dane County, Wisconsin, Home of World Dairy Expo, offered the event a ten-year contract extension to keep it in Madison. Discussions regarding the contract extension proposed concerning World Dairy Expo’s use of the Alliant Energy Center, a county-owned facility, will take place over the coming months.

In a traditional year, World Dairy Expo welcomes upwards of 70,000 attendees and provides an economic impact of more than $45 million each year.