Workshop to Focus on Seed Treatment Options

Purdue Extension will hold a virtual workshop designed to provide agribusiness professionals with the latest knowledge on seed treatment technologies, regulations and environmental impacts.

The free workshop, held via videoconference from 9-11 a.m. EST on Feb. 25, is geared toward seed treatment applicators and crop advisors.

Speakers and topics will include:

– Darcy Telenko, Purdue plant pathologist, will speak about wet soils and their impact on seed fungicide treatments.

– Christian Krupke, Purdue entomologist, will focus on seed treatment use and potential impacts on bees.

– Don Robison, Office of the Indiana State Chemist seed administrator, will update participants on Indiana seed treatment regulations.

– Norm Wagoner, KALO manager, will explore customized seed treatment technologies and industry trends.

Advance registration is required here.

The workshop qualifies as continuing credit hours for category 4 commercial seed treatment applicators and continuing education units for certified crop advisors.

For more information, contact Kenneth Eck, Purdue Extension – Dubois County, at [email protected]