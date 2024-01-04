Workshop Series for Veterans Focuses on Agritourism

Military veterans interested in agriculture are invited to attend a series of on-farm and virtual workshops highlighting farm stores, onsite and off. The course is free for active military service members and military veterans.

Hosted by the Center for Rural Affairs, the 11-session series, “Agritourism through Farm Stores,” starts February 19 and runs through August. The workshops will rotate between online classroom sessions and on-farm sessions with an online option.

Kirstin Bailey, senior project associate for the Center, says, “During the on-farm sessions, experienced farmers will go through the ins and outs of on- and off-site farm stores, how they set up their on-farm buying experiences, and challenges they have faced.”

Session topics include obtaining proper equipment, maintaining adequate facilities, setting up purchasing systems, and more. Farmer-leaders with experience in various types of agriculture and agritourism, such as poultry, pork, beef, and beekeeping, will be available to assist participants throughout the course’s online platform.

Find a detailed schedule, including dates and times of sessions, on their wesbite.