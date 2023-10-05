Working to Keep Chocolate Milk in Schools

Chocolate milk on your lunch tray- I don’t know about you, but that was a staple of my childhood going through school. Now, USDA is weighing different proposed requirements for milk in school lunches that could take that away.

“Here’s the problem,” says Congressman Tom Tiffany, a Republican from Wisconsin. “The Biden administration, a couple of months ago, said that we’re no longer going to allow flavored kinds of milks – including chocolate milk – in our kids’ schools. Coming from America’s Dairyland, I don’t think that’s a very good idea.”

Tiffany authored an amendment to the Agricultural Appropriations Act that would keep chocolate milk in schools.

“The Dietetic Association of America also agrees with us. If this is a way in which kids can get milk in their bodies, it is a good thing to do. What I did was introduce an amendment that disallows the Biden administration from spending money to stop schools from putting milk on the menu.”

The amendment did pass, and Tiffany says he’ll be keeping a close eye on it in the Senate.

USDA is considering two proposed options. One option would limit flavored milk to high school aged children in grades 9-12. A second option would allow flavored milk for children in all grades K-12. Both options include a proposed added sugars limit for flavored milk.